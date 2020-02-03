CNA:

A group of people were sprayed by officials wearing hazmat suits as they disembarked their plane from the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

The travellers had flown from Wuhan in China to the Indonesian city of Batam where they were greeted by the hose brandishing officials.

As soon as they walked down the steps they were doused in disinfectant by five yellow suit wearing health workers.

The plane landed in Batam yesterday, The Jakarta posted reported.

A spokesperson for the country’s president, Joko Widodo, told the publication: “All have been declared healthy according to World Health Organization standards.”

Story at The Mirror