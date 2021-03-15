The New York Post:

About 150 people were arrested in Miami Beach over the weekend as throngs of unruly spring breakers descended on the city.

Friday marked the wildest day in the party hot spot as about 120 people were arrested and two police officers were injured during clashes with the revelers, Local 10 News reported.

“It is really a difficult situation,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said of the weekend debauchery.

“A lot of people are coming here and they are coming here with the wrong intentions,” he said, according to another report from the outlet.

The city is under a midnight curfew amid the pandemic.

