Chaos erupted during Saturday night’s baseball game at Nationals Park after reports of an active shooter outside the Washington, DC, stadium.

Police sirens blared as the crowd attending the faceoff between the Washington Nationals and the San Diego Padres was told to leave the ballpark.

A shooting was later reported outside the park. DC Police said four people we’re wounded in the shooting, two at the scene and two who later walked into hospitals

Fans could be seen taking cover under their seats as helicopters circled the ballpark, footage tweeted by WBRZ-TV reporter Dana DiPiazza showed.

The home team confirmed reports of a shooting outside the Third Base Gate.

“Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time,” the team tweeted at 9:47 p.m.

However, the in-stadium announcer repeatedly asked fans to “remain INSIDE the stadium at this time”

