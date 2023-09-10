WATCH – ‘Overthrow This System’: Communists Disrupt California School Board Meeting on Parental Rights

Chaos erupts at the @OrangeUnifiedCA meeting when the @RobBonta supporters against the notification policy interrupt proceedings, causing a temporary shut down of the meeting. pic.twitter.com/hCnq4CH89F — Jonathan Zachreson (@JZachreson) September 8, 2023

A school board meeting got heated when communists went up against parents’ rights activists Thursday in Orange County, California.The Orange Unified School Board was about to pass a parental notification policy that makes it a requirement for staff members to tell parents when their child “identifies” as “transgender,” Fox News reported Saturday.However, members of the Revolutionary Communist Party became boisterous, which turned into shouting coming from both groups.Officers eventually escorted the communists from the meeting, and video footage shows one of the moments when things grew tense and loud:“As part of the Revolutionary Communists we actually are here to say that this policy, and even having the discussion about changing the words in this policy and trying to reach across the aisle with fascism is just completely the wrong term,” one of the communists told listeners from the podium: We are getting organized for a real revolution to get rid of this system, to get to a whole society and world where LGBT people are actually treated and viewed as full human beings. Any kind of trying to negotiate with any of these fascists in the room, on the board, is illegitimate. And any decent people who actually want to fight for the humanity of LGBT people should be getting organized for revolution to overthrow this whole system that gave birth to this white supremacy and this male supremacy. We have a constitution after the revolution that would replace the U.S. Constitution that would actually uphold the rights of LGBT people and not have to negotiate all of the ugly terms that are being said right now in society.Another woman wearing the same t-shirt as the first woman said, “The whole situation in this country is coming to a head. It is accelerating to an all-out crisis of Christian fundamentalist fascists going for power.”The school board later voted unanimously to pass the policy. However, three board members who did not agree with it had left the room in a show of protest.

