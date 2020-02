Page Six:

Beyoncé and Jay-Z did not stand during the national anthem at Super Bowl 2020 on Sunday night, amid the rapper’s recent collaboration with the NFL.

The superstar Grammy-winning artist and her husband were sitting with daughter Blue Ivy at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. as Demi Lovato belted out the song, according to footage obtained by TMZ.

The couple and their oldest child, did not stand for the song.