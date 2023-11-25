Watch out! Antisemitism is soaring in US medicine

Antisemitism is now a full-blown crisis on the college campus, but it doesn’t end there: Similar hatred is increasingly widespread in the medical profession, where it’s even more dangerous.

Doctors, nurses and medical students who are supposed to heal are instead promoting hate — a fact that should terrify Jewish patients and anyone else who expects equal and excellent medical care.

In a new report, we’ve documented many of the antisemitic outbursts that have characterized much of medicine since Oct. 7.

Many doctors and medical students have torn down posters of kidnapped Israelis.

That includes a professor of medicine at the prestigious University of Pennsylvania.

Medical professionals have also tried to justify the murder of Jews.

One nurse publicly claimed that allegations of sexual violence committed by Hamas must be propaganda, since “ain’t no Muslim Palestinian resistant fighter touching your women.”

