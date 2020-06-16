Breitbart:

Orthodox Jews Cut Open Bill de Blasio’s Locked Parks

Orthodox Jews used bolt cutters Monday to cut through gates that had been welded shut by New York City authorities earlier in the day to prevent children in Jewish neighborhoods from playing, ostensibly because of fears of coronavirus.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has continued cracking down on religious observance, and on religious Jews in particular — while supporting large, crowded Black Lives Matter and transgender demonstrations in the city over the past several weeks.

The community has been eager to use the parks again, but the city has removed children from them. As Breitbart News reported earlier Monday, the city actually welded shut the gates to prevent families from gaining access to the parks.

Read more and watch VIDEO at Breitbart

Also at the Washington Examiner