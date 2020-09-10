Fox News:

More than 35 fires are burning across Oregon, killing at least 3 people

This was the highway to hell.

A terrifying video shows one man’s journey as he evacuated from an area on Wednesday as wildfires in Oregon burned through the state, destroying hundreds of homes and causing at least three deaths.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday more than 35 fires have burned over 300,000 acres across the state, which she described as “unprecedented.”

“Our number-one priority right now is saving lives,” Brown tweeted. “This could be the greatest loss of human lives and property due to wildfires in our state’s history.”

