The Pacific Whale Watch Association said it witnessed a bizarre event in the Salish Sea on Thursday, which appeared to be a dramatic battle between a group of orcas and a pair of humpback whales.

According to the PWWA, at about 11 a.m., whale watchers were making their way toward the U.S.-Canadian border in the Strait of Juan de Fuca when the captain spotted the group of whales. At first, whale watchers observed what they thought was a pod of roughly 15 Bigg’s orcas swimming near the surface. Not long after, it became apparent that two humpback whales were in their midst.

PWWA officials said the wild activity, which included breaching, tail slapping and loud vocalizations, lasted for about 3 hours before they disappeared in the fog.

