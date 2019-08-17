VIDEO from The Oregonian:

Story from Oregonlive.com

Hundreds of right-wing activists and those protesting their presence and message converged Saturday morning near the Morrison Bridge in Tom McCall Waterfront Park as long-planned opposing demonstrations got underway — but many appeared to leave after a couple of hours.

No violent clashes between the groups were observed.

At the start of the demonstrations, police formed a physical barricade beneath the Morrison Bridge to separate the rival groups, with the Proud Boys and their supporters to the south and counter-protesters to the north. Some members of the groups exchanged heated words and taunted one another, though police kept them mostly at a distance.