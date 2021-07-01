The New York Post:

Horrific video shows creep tackling woman, groping her in Brooklyn

A creep pounced on a woman and grabbed her buttocks in a disturbing caught-on-video incident this week in Brooklyn.

The 35-year-old victim was walking south on Morgan Avenue in Williamsburg at 8:10 p.m. Monday when she noticed a stranger was following her, according to police.

She turned to head west on Stagg Street, but he still trailed behind — and then sped up, tackling her onto the ground, footage released by cops early Thursday shows.

The man held her down, reached into her shorts and grabbed her buttocks, the video shows.

Then he took off running east on Stagg Street.

