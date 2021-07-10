Republican Study Committee:

BACKGROUND STORY: White House: Actually, it’s Republicans who are trying to defund the police

The House conservative caucus on Friday released a mash-up video of the many times progressives have called for defunding the police to push back on Democrats’ latest efforts to accuse the GOP of being the party that wants to cut law enforcement funds.

The Republican Study Committee posted a 1-minute compilation video of numerous videos, tweets, and press releases in which Democrats demanded to strip police departments of funding and to invest the money instead into communities of color and fighting systematic racism.

