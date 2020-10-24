Breitbart:
The shooting…
The protests…
Despite the evidence released quickly by police officials, “angry BLM protesters gathered in the street,” journalist Andy Ngo tweeted.
An anti-police protester attacked a woman in her car while another man scratched her car with a key, according to a video posted on Twitter. In a second video, another vehicle is keyed as the driver attempts to pull away from the protesters in San Bernardino, California.
Protesters blocked traffic in San Bernardino and vandalized cars caught up in the roadway blockage. A video tweeted by journalist Drew Hernandez shows one of the protesters punching a woman in the face. A second man reaches out and keys the side of her car.