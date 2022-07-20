Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocaso-Cortez (D-NY) on Tuesday seemingly pretended to be handcuffed after being escorted away during a pro-abortion protest outside of the Supreme Court, generating mockery across social media, as U.S. Capitol Police arrested over a dozen members of Congress.

The protest took place on Tuesday and featured several lawmakers, some of whom were actually arrested.

A viral video shows an officer escorting the New York lawmaker away from the Supreme Court as a nearby woman shouted, “Abortion rights are under attack!” Ocasio-Cortez can be seen walking with her hands behind her back, creating the illusion of being handcuffed. She then raises a fist in the air, confirming the absence of handcuffs.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, is arrested outside the US Supreme Court during a protest of the court overturning Roe v. Wade in Washington, D.C., US, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The stunt generated a wave of mockery across social media.

“That’s because she’s a performer, not a Congresswoman…” one user wrote.

One called her a fraud, and another user observed, “Almost as good as her fake crying at that random fence in Arizona.”

Some U.S. lawmakers — 16, according to authorities — were actually arrested. Ocasio-Cortez retweeted Axios reporter Andrew Solender, who said that Ocasio-Cortez was among those arrested.

Others were as well.

READ MORE