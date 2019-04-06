BREITBART:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Friday appeared to deviate from her normal dialect in a speech before Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network conference, sparking mockery from conservative and centrist pundits.

The avowed Democratic-socialist seemingly addressed criticism of her thin resume before her election to Congress, saying that she was is “proud to be a bartender.”

“Ain’t nothing wrong with that. There’s nothing wrong with working retail, folding clothes for other people to buy,” the 29-year-old continued, still forcing an accent. “There is nothing wrong with preparing the food that your neighbors will eat. There is nothing wrong with driving the buses that take your family to work.”