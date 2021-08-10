Breitbart:

‘Squad’ Member Rep. Rashida Tlaib Caught Maskless on Dance Floor at Wedding Party

Democrat lawmaker and “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (MI) was caught maskless on a crowded dance floor at a wedding party Sunday where she danced and hugged guests.

Singer Bassam Saleh posted a string of videos to his Instagram stories featuring a Sunday wedding at the Ford Community and Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, Michigan.

The Dems who want us all to wear masks, vax’d or not, who will force our children to wear masks in school? Partying without them!

The videos featured pictures and videos of Tlaib, including one on the dance floor surrounded by people, holding hands with others and dancing, and hugging another guest. She and others are not wearing masks at the wedding party, which takes place indoors.

Democrat Rep. Rashida Tlaib partied last night with 100+ maskless people. Dems want your kids stuck in masks at school ALL DAY while they party maskless with their friends. Do not comply! Don’t give 1 more inch. In 2022 we WILL defeat the tyrants! Chip in: https://t.co/FGvUL6PziQ pic.twitter.com/6lg71dtv2f — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 9, 2021

