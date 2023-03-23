An alleged conman was pushed away from the ledge of a broken 31st-story window in New York City on Wednesday.

Emergency Service Unit Detectives and fellow Finest risked everything to save the life of a suicidal man today hundreds of feet above NYC streets. These men and women in blue are some of the most highly-skilled first responders in the world — and the DEA is proud to represent… pic.twitter.com/hLjFW1U2iU — Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) March 23, 2023

One of the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit (ESU) officers rappelled outside the 72-story CitySpire building, then made his way inside Ian Mitchell’s condominium, the New York Post reported.

The outlet said the man, who was apparently suicidal, lived on the 31st floor.

Video footage shows the officer, in climbing gear, hanging outside the window above the subject. Moments later, the officer rappels down, and appears to kick Mitchell back inside before following him:

“Emergency Service Unit Detectives and fellow Finest risked everything to save the life of a suicidal man today hundreds of feet above NYC streets,” the Detectives’ Endowment Association wrote in its social media post.

“These men and women in blue are some of the most highly-skilled first responders in the world — and the DEA is proud to represent each of the Detectives!” the association added.

Prior to the rescue, hostage negotiator officers with the NYPD and the FBI were in the hallway outside the man’s door. The officials had been negotiating with him for several hours.

READ MORE