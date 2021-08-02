The New York Post:

At least 10 people were injured in a shooting outside a Laundromat in Queens on Saturday – just one clash where bullets flew in another violent night across the city.

A group of men on motor bikes or mopeds opened fire on 37th Avenue and 99th Street in Corona at just after 10:30 p.m., police said. No arrests were made.

Eight men and two women between the ages of 19 and 72 were hurt, and treated at area hospitals, according to the NYPD. All were in stable condition and it wasn’t clear who the shooters were gunning for.

In Manhattan, three innocent bystanders were shot after two groups began shooting at each other after a dispute at 330 Audobon Ave.

