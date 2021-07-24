VidMax:

Police are investigating a shooting at an Atlanta gas station that left two people injured.

Officers were called to the Chevron station at 2195 Piedmont Circle NE just after 8 p.m. Sunday evening to a call of two people injured.

Investigators say one of the victims reported he was arguing with the suspect when he opened fire, injuring both victims. It is unclear at the this time if the second victim was involved in the argument.

Employees at nearby Mama’s Cocina Latina says one of the two victims ran from the gas station and into their restaurant.

Police say both victims were alert, conscious and breathing when they arrived. They were both taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

Officers say that one man has been arrested, but his identity has not been released.

More at VidMax