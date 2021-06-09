Breitbart:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) signed a measure on Monday banning the use of vaccine passports in the Lone Star State, joining other GOP-led states, such as Alabama and Florida, which have taken similar action.

“Texas is open 100 percent, and we want to make sure that you have the freedom to go where you want without limits,” Abbott said in a video posted Monday.

“The Texas Legislature passed a law that I’m about to sign that prohibits vaccine passports in Texas. No business or government entity can require a person to provide a vaccine passport or any other vaccine information as a condition of receiving any service or entering any place,” he continued, thanking the Texas legislature for getting the measure to his desk.

“Vaccine passports are now prohibited in the Lone Star State,” the Republican governor said after signing the measure, Senate Bill 968, into law:

Texas is open 100%.



Texans should have the freedom to go where they want without any limits, restrictions, or requirements.



Today, I signed a law that prohibits any TX business or gov’t entity from requiring vaccine passports or any vaccine information. pic.twitter.com/JQXOe4cHgY — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 7, 2021

