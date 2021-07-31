Insider Paper:

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis rejected the idea of imposing additional COVID lockdowns and slammed the concept of living in a “Faucian Dystopia.”

On Wednesday, DeSantis delivered a fiery speech to the American Legislative Exchange Council’s annual meeting in Utah.

“I think it’s very important that we say unequivocally: no to lockdowns, no to school closures, no to restrictions, and no mandates…Americans should be free to choose how they govern their affairs…not consigned to live in a Faucian dystopia.”

NEW: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis mocks new @CDC mask guidance at @ALEC_states event



"We say no to lockdowns, no to school closures, no to restrictions, and no mandates.



[We] should not be consigned to live…in a Faucian dystopia." pic.twitter.com/7dqrzeDchm — Evan Donovan (@EvanDonovan) July 29, 2021

