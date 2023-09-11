WATCH: NM Governor Admits Her Concealed Carry Ban Will Not Impact Criminals

Video taken by KOB4 and widely spread across social media captured New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) admitting to a reporter that her ban on carrying handguns in cities like Albuquerque will not impact criminals.Breitbart News reported that Grisham announced the ban on carrying a handgun, openly or concealed, on Friday, September 8, 2023. The ban lasts 30 days and also applies to concealed carry permit holders who carry a gun for self-defense.In the KOB4 video, a reporter questioned Grisham as to whether her order violated Second Amendment rights.Grisham responded by stressing her belief that “no constitutional right … is intended to be absolute.”Later in the video, another reporter asked, “Do you think that criminals are going to hear this message and not carry a gun in Albuquerque, on the streets, for 30 days?”Grisham responded, “Ah….no.”Breitbart News noted that gun control activist David Hogg slammed Grisham’s order in an X post, writing, “I support gun safety but there is no such thing as a state public health emergency exception to the U.S. Constitution.”

