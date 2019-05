CBS LOS ANGELES:

They call him the nightmare neighbor.

“He keeps screaming and yelling. Threatening,” said Betty Oliver, 70, who lives next door to Mark Yaskoweak — the man who neighbors say has been screaming obscenities and threatening violence at all hours of the day and night for nearly a year.

The neighbors who live in a rent-controlled building across the street from the beach in Santa Monica say late last week his threats of violence escalated.