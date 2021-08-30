WATCH BELOW!

The mother of a Marine killed in the Kabul airport attack called President Joe Biden a ‘dementia-ridden piece of crap’ as the president meets with families of the 13 fallen service members on Sunday

‘My son was one of the Marines that died yesterday,’ Kathy McCollum said in a radio interview on Friday of her 20-year-old late son Rylee.

‘[He was] getting ready to come home from freaking Jordan to be with his wife to watch the birth of his son,’ McCollum said. ‘And that sackless, dementia-ridden piece of crap just sent my son to die.’

Maybe her comment was one of the reasons why Biden wasn’t planning to attend the ceremony:

After facing a huge backlash he decided to attend the dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base but decided to meet the parents behind closed doors even if that wasn’t his decision to make, it’s the parents who should decide if they want to let the press attend!

