The Kentucky Derby isn’t the only thing city leaders and residents are focused on.

Derby weekend is officially upon the city of Louisville, and activists and organizations are keeping their word to hit the streets.

While Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has reiterated there is no timeline on when he plans to finish the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s shooting, social justice groups have previously said they would demonstrate if there wasn’t a decision by Derby weekend.

Thousands are expected to demonstrate in Louisville as events take place at Churchill Downs. We’re also expecting far-right groups to rally.

Live updates:

9:30 a.m. – A man who identifies himself as “Angry Viking” leads a rally in Cox Park. The group is calling themselves patriots and say they’re sick of the chaos in Louisville and across the country.

Who is demonstrating in Louisville?

Two of the well-known groups hail from outside of Louisville, but have been involved in the city as protests and the investigation have persisted.

One of them is the NFAC, characterized as a Black armed militia. The group last marched in downtown Louisville in July in what turned to be an overall peaceful demonstration.

Grand Master Jay, the leader of the NFAC, sent a message to group members in August, notifying them to return to Louisville on a “strategic day,” which turned out to be Derby.

The LMPD said it’s been coordinating with the NFAC ahead of Saturday.

BLM protesters have been marching and chanting ‘No Justice, No Derby’.

