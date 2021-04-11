Fox News:

ALSO WATCH suspect die in a shootout with police

A New Mexico police officer was tragically shot and killed during a traffic stop that set off a 40-mile chase earlier this year, ending with the suspect also dying in a shootout with police.

Officer Darian Jarrott initiated the February traffic stop on Omar Felix Cueva, who police say was on his way to Las Cruces for a drug deal.

Police said Cueva had a “violent criminal history,” including drug charges involving cocaine and meth.

Less than a minute after Cueva fled the scene, a Homeland Security Investigations agent arrived on the scene and notified dispatch that Jarrott was down.

A 40-mile chase ensued as officers from New Mexico State Police, the Cruces Police Department, the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Border Patrol pursued Cueva, exchanging gunfire along the way.

Law enforcement eventually stopped Cueva by blowing out his tires with tire deflation devices

OFFICER DARIAN JARROTT began his career as a Transportation Inspector with NMDPS. He was certified as a law enforcement officer in December of 2014 and worked with the former Motor Transportation Division of NMDPS. In July of 2015, he was sworn in as a New Mexico State Police officer where he bravely served until the day of the shooting. Officer Jarrott leaves behind 3 small children and was expecting his fourth child this year. Officer Darian Jarrott was laid to rest on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Shakespeare Cemetery in Lordsburg during a private burial.

THE VIDEO (WARNING GRAPHIC)

More at Fox News