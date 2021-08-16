The New York Post:

Thousands of Afghans have been filmed desperately chasing after and clinging to a US Air Force plane as it taxied down the runway — with multiple people plunging to their deaths after the aircraft took off in the frantic attempt to flee the country after the Taliban takeover.

US officials said seven people were killed, including two shot dead by American forces, after crowds of Afghans stormed Kabul’s international airport on Monday and swarmed the tarmac as US military flights were preparing to leave.

American troops trying to secure the airport were fired upon at least twice as the chaos unfolded, officials said.

The two people killed by US forces were carrying weapons at the time but it is unclear if they opened fire on troops.

It is not clear how many plunged from the plane but footage showed at least two people falling from the C-17 transport plane as it rapidly gained altitude over the city.

They were among the thousands filmed chasing after and climbing onto the plane as it taxied down the runway. Dozens of people could be seen trying to grip onto the sides of the plane.

In other videos, hundreds of people ran across the tarmac as US soldiers fired warning shots in the air. A US official said troops had fired in the air to deter people trying to force their way onto a military flight that was set to evacuate American diplomats out of the fallen city.

