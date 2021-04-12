NY_4_TRUMP on instagram:

Check out Daunte Wright’s last video.

This video of Daunte Wright flashing his unregistered handgun while smoking a blunt is one of the last videos he ever recorded.

Wright was wanted on a warrant when he attempted to flee by car yesterday after being stopped by police near Minneapolis. Wright was in the process of getting arrested for a weapons charge & escaping police (on top of already having a warrant for his arrest) before he was killed yesterday by police.

Daunte Wright is the new face of BLM, as BLM claims Wright was killed for being Black.

