The Telegraph:

More than 99 people killed in tanker explosion in Sierra Leone

More than ninety-nine people are reported to have been killed in the capital of Sierra Leone when a fuel tanker exploded following a collision. The government has not yet confirmed the death toll, but the manager of the central state morgue in Freetown said it had received 91 bodies following the explosion.

Victims included people who had flocked to collect fuel leaking from the ruptured vehicle, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, mayor of the port city, said in a post on Facebook. “We’ve got so many casualties” said Brima Bureh Sesay, head of the National Disaster Management Agency, in a video from the scene shared online. “It’s a terrible, terrible accident.”

More at The Telegraph channel