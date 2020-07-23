VidMax.com

A Navy petty officer is under investigation by her command after a viral video showed her screaming “fuck Trump” at a group of protestors in California while wearing her military uniform.

The sailor appears in the video yelling at a group of people gathered in front of the Ventura Country Government Center on Sunday to protest California’s state-wide mask mandate amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Fuck Trump,” the sailor can be heard yelling at the crowd, flipping both middle fingers at the assembled protestors. “Fuck you.”

The crowd’s responses are anything but receptive.

“Take the flag off your shoulder,” one protestor can be heard yelling. “Learn how to act in a fucking uniform, you fucking piece of shit,” another responded.

In a statement to Navy Times, the service identified the sailor as Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery) 2nd Class Sarah J. Dudrey, who is assigned to Naval Base Ventura County some 15 miles away from where the incident took place.

Video courtesy of ExpUnl channel

