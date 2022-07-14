The National Women’s Law Center president Fatima Goss-Graves would not define “woman” while testifying to a US House of Representatives committee.

She was asked repeatedly to provide a definition for ‘woman’ by US House Representative Andrew Clyde.

“Since you’re the president of the National Women’s Law Center, I was hoping that you could define what a woman is for us in this committee hearing,” he said.

Goss-Graves did not provide a definition but said, “What I’ll tell you is, I am a woman. That’s how I identify.”

She continued, “I wonder, however, if in part, the reason that you’re asking the question is that you’re trying to suggest..” but she was interrupted by the representative.

“I simply want an answer,” Clyde insisted.

Goss-Graves then started speaking about people who identify as non-binary. Clyde again interjected, saying “Okay. We’re not going to go there.”

“I was hoping maybe you would say something that maybe we learned in high school biology,” he said. “It has to do with X and Y chromosomes…which define male and female, but I guess we’re not going to get there.”

