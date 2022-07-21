Watch: Nancy Pelosi Abruptly Exits Press Conference After Being Asked About Her Husband’s Stock Trades

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) abruptly exited her weekly press conference on Thursday after being asked about her husband’s questionable stock transactions; at the same time, the Senate was readying a vote that would directly benefit the industry he invested in.

“Over the course of your career, has your husband ever made a stock purchase or sale based on the information you’ve received as Speaker,” a reporter asked Pelosi.

“No… absolutely not,” Pelosi said, looking stumped and pushing the microphone down in front of her before making an exit.

