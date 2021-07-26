Biz Pac Review:

And did they giggle in response?

President Joe Biden took a question from reporters when he returned to the White House on Sunday after spending the weekend at his Delaware home and began the exchange with a barking, bizarre statement, a clip of which was posted to social media and left many users scratching their heads.

A video clip of the exchange was posted by ABC News White House correspondent Molly Nagle, who asked, “Does immigration need to be in reconciliation? A pathway for citizenship?”

Biden responded in an emphatic matter and appeared to some users to say something like, “My butt’s been wiped!” — though it is not at all clear that’s what the president said. In fact, it’s difficult to make his exact words out due to the background noise and rotor wash of Marine One, the name of the helicopter the president uses for short-distance travel.

LISTEN AND DECIDE FOR YOURSELVES

Trump walked slowly down a ramp one time and it was a week-long news cycle yet the current occupant of the Oval Office can keep having moments like this and it’s apparently not newsworthy. https://t.co/uPQTpTLCts — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 25, 2021