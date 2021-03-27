WAVY.com:

Police confirm there are two people dead and numerous others injured after multiple shootings — one of which was officer-involved — at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Friday night.

Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the preliminary count for the number of people shot is 10: A “male” was killed by police, a woman died from other gunfire, and eight were injured.

The eight people’s injuries range from serious to life-threatening.

Neudigate said police officers on patrol responded to an initial shooting at 20th Street and Atlantic Avenue. Dispatchers said the calls came in around 11:20 p.m. EST. Neudigate said numerous shots were fired and eight people were injured.

As officers were actively working that scene, there were additional shots in the area of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue. Police responded to that gunfire, which led to an “individual being confronted by a uniformed Virginia Beach police officer, resulting in a police intervention shooting.”

That person, a male of an unidentified age, was shot and killed by the officer, Neudigate said.

A second person, a woman who wasn’t part of the officer-involved shooting — and not believed to be a part of the original shooting incident at 20th Street and Atlantic Avenue — was also shot and killed Friday night. She died at the scene.

Police said there is no suspect information in that shooting.

The chief also said an officer was struck by a car and taken to a hospital during the department’s response at the Oceanfront. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

“What you can see is we have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night in the Beach,” Neudigate said. “Many different crime scenes.”

WAVY News 10’s Brett Hall went to Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, where he found some family members and loved ones waiting in the parking lot, desperate to get information.

