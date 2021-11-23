The New York Post:

Dramatic doorbell video captured the moment the suspect in the deadly Christmas parade vehicular rampage in Wisconsin was collared – after reportedly telling the homeowner he was homeless and waiting for an Uber.

The Ring footage obtained by NBC News shows Darrell Brooks, 39, minutes after he allegedly mowed down revelers at the Sunday parade, where five people ranging in age from 39 to 81 were killed and 48 others injured.

The T-shirt-clad suspect is seen shivering outside the house, which is located about a half-mile from the parade route, and knocking on the door just after 5 p.m. Sunday, about 20 minutes after he allegedly plowed into the crowd.

“I called an Uber and I’m supposed to be waiting for it over here, but I don’t know when it’s coming,” he is heard telling resident Daniel Rider, according to NBC News.

“Can you call it for me please? I’m homeless,” he adds.

