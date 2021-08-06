The New York Post:

A Rhode Island mom was dragged from her car and beaten in the street in front of her young daughter — just for honking at a group of dirt-bike riders blocking the road, according to police and distressing video of the attack.

The unidentified 35-year-old woman was driving with her 8-year-old daughter Tuesday when she honked at the bikers and ATV riders who “disregarded two full cycle of traffic lights,” WLNE said, citing a police report.

As she drove off, she was chased and “surrounded by a large group of ATVs and dirt bikes,” the report said.

Several of the group hopped off their rides and opened the mom’s door, dragging her from her car and beating her in the street as her daughter watched on, the report said.

Video of the attack shows a woman on her knees in the street as someone grabs her by the hair and repeatedly punches her.

The woman, wearing blue shorts, is surrounded by other attackers, and appears to almost have her top yanked off as she lost a shoe while struggling to ward off the attackers, who fling her on the ground.

#EXCLUSIVE: Video shows the brutal attack on a woman who was pulled from her car by ATV/dirt bike riders Tuesday night.

