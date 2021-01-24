MyNorthwest.com



Graphic video shows a Tacoma Police Department officer driving through a mob of people surrounding his car.

One person was taken to a hospital. He originally was reported to have just minor injuries but that statement from police has been walked back, according to KIRO 7.

But while the Tacoma News Tribune mischaracterized the video and plenty of Twitter users jumped to dubious conclusions, one police source provided a better explanation about what happened. The mob was a threat to the officer and he acted in self-defense.

9th and Pacific Ave in Tacoma pic.twitter.com/C76iq2Eimw — Jason Gauthier (@jasonjgauthier) January 24, 2021

Mob was a threat to the officer

Police were called as drivers were doing illegal doughnuts and burnouts at the intersection of Ninth South and Pacific in Tacoma.

When one officer arrived, a mob surrounded his patrol vehicle, trying to block him from leaving. But they were also trying to break his windows according to a source.

“The crowd was violently punching and kicking his vehicle so much that it was rocking back and forth,” a Tacoma PD source tells the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. “He was trapped. They surrounded the vehicle. He tried to back up but couldn’t. They were very violent. Some people were yelling to pull the cop out of the car.”

More at MyNorthwest.com