The New York Post:

Professional mixed martial arts fighter Joe Schilling has been filmed knocking out a man in a bar.

Bizarrely, Schilling posted footage of the incident to his own social media account, claiming the incident was an act of “self-defense” and he feared for his life.

In the video, Schilling is seen pushing past a man as he attempts walk past him in the busy pub.

He bumps into the man, who appears to take exception to the contact, and the pair exchange words.

Then Schilling suddenly lashes out and punches the man in the head in a one-two combination, knocking him out cold on the floor.

Footage emerged of former GLORY Tournament Champion & Bellator fighter Joe Schilling assaulting a man in a bar dispute. The fighter took it to social media and claims it was self-defense, during a "life-threatening experience". pic.twitter.com/cybXpPJWFT — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) June 28, 2021

More at The New York Post