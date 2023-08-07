Watch: Mitch McConnell Heckled, Met with Chants of ‘Retire,’ ‘Ditch Mitch’

Voters welcomed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) with chants of “retire” and “ditch Mitch” at the Fancy Farm picnic in Kentucky over the weekend.

WATCH: Mitch McConnell gets heckled by crowd during his speech for 5 MINUTES STRAIGHT.



Chants of “RETIRE” and “Ditch Mitch” completely drown him out.



TOTAL HUMILIATION pic.twitter.com/QV3pBm1dIF — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 7, 2023

Throughout the senator’s five-minute speech, people could be heard booing while chanting, “lost the senate,” “retire,” and “ditch Mitch.” McConnell maintained a straight face and kept soldiering through. Take a look:

The chants for McConnell to retire come weeks after he froze in the middle of a press conference for an extended period of time, ending with him being escorted off by concerned staffers. As Breitbart News reported:

McConnell — who at 81 years of age is the longest-serving party leader in the history of the U.S. Senate — went silent during his opening remarks at his regular press conference, according to video of the alarming moment.



“Well, good afternoon, everyone,” he said moments after walking up to the podium. “We’re on a path to finishing the NDAA this week. There’s been good bipartisan cooperation, as well as a string of, uh,” he trailed off.



As his tight-lipped, unblinking pause grew longer, Republican colleagues Steve Daines (MT), Joni Ernst (IA), Shelly Moore Capito (WV), Jon Thune (SD), and John Barrasso (WY) showed visible concern.

A McConnell staffer later revealed that he had suffered from some lightheadedness. The 81-year-old did eventually return to the podium where he said the president checked on his well-being, prompting his “sandbagged” joke.

