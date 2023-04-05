Black Missouri Republican State Rep. Justin Hicks was peppered with vicious questions from a racist Democrat about his ethnicity for daring to support a bill that would hamstring the woke left’s divisive racial agenda.

But Hicks had an epic and true response that buried his hater and won the admiration of his colleagues.

Last Thursday, Democrat State Rep. Marlene Terry questioned whether Hicks really was black after the Republican said he said he supported a bill called which bars state funding for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) activities for Missouri’s departments of agriculture, natural resources and conservation.

Specifically, the legislation blocks funding for staff, vendors, consultants and programs “associated with diversity, equity (and) inclusion” throughout state government and public colleges and universities according to Fox News.

