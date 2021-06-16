The New York Post:

Video shows man brutally attacked with cobblestone on NYC sidewalk

A 28-year-old man was critically injured after a suspect randomly clobbered him in the head with a cobblestone while he was walking down a Bronx street, police and sources said.

The brutal caught-on-camera attack occurred as the victim was walking on Brook Avenue near East 147th Street in Mott Haven at about 5 a.m. last Wednesday, police said.

The male suspect stalked the victim from behind for several blocks before concealing his face with a mask and launching the ruthless assault, sources said.

After striking the victim with the cobblestone, the suspect stomped on the man’s head, police said.

