New York Post:

A murder suspect in Minneapolis committed suicide as police were about to capture him Wednesday — sparking looting and unrest in a city still reeling from the death of George Floyd.

WARNING – DISTURBING:

The man, who was black, shot himself in front of several bystanders outside a building on Nicollet Mall in the city’s downtown area, the Star Tribune reported.

About 90 minutes after the 6 p.m. suicide, police released city surveillance footage of the incident to demonstrate that it was not a police-involved shooting.

But protesters still made their way downtown. The demonstrations began peacefully. One protester even used a megaphone to tell the crowd “the man killed himself,” the report said.

Once night fell, however, the protests turned violent, with looting and vandalism, according to reports.

A local Fox affiliate reporter, Courtney Godfrey, captured some of the looting and posted the video to Twitter.

In one clip, looters can be seen entering and exiting a Saks Fifth Avenue on Nicollet Mall through a broken window.

