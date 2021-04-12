The New York Post:

The National Guard was deployed in Minneapolis as hundreds of people looted and rioted into the early hours Monday after a black man was shot dead while trying to flee arrest less than 10 miles from where George Floyd died.

The fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center came as the Twin Cities was already in a state of high alert over the trial of ex-cop Derek Chauvin, charged with Floyd’s murder last May.

Wright, who had an outstanding warrant, had been pulled over around 2 p.m. Sunday — and was shot after jumping back in his car and trying to race away, crashing to a stop after driving several blocks, police said.

His mother had quickly raced to the scene — and called for calm as crowds soon joined her there, local media said.

But within hours, at least 500 protesters had taken to the streets, according to the Star Tribune — many looting and trashing up to at least 20 stores, officials later revealed.

“Hey! They’re coming!” a man was heard yelling on one video that captured several people running out of a looted store with their hands full of stolen items as nearby car horns repeatedly honked. Other videos appeared to show groups doing victory dances as they left completely trashed stores.

As many carried Black Lives Matter banners through the streets, protesters jumped on top of police vehicles — and started throwing rocks and other projectiles at officers, officials said.

Protesters even “shot up” a police precinct in neighboring Brooklyn Park, with multiple rounds fired through the front door, some reaching the lobby, officials told Fox 9. No one was injured in the attack.

Police fought back against the violent protesters with tear gas, flash bangs and rubber bullets.

“It feels like we’re in a war zone,” one woman said as she filmed live.

One video on social media shows a man lifted up a large slab of cement just feet from a line of riot cops — staggering back to the ground after seemingly getting hit by a rubber bullet before he could throw it.

At least one bullet was fired at a police station, shattering the front door but not injuring anyone, police told Kare11.

More — AND LOTS OF PHOTOS — at The New York Post