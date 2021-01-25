The New York Post:

Former Vice President Mike Pence held back tears as he bade an emotional farewell to his previous office and re-entered private life after arriving back home in Indiana.

Speaking at a welcome rally for the ex-VP upon his arrival on Air Force Two in his hometown of Columbus, Ind., Wednesday, Pence repeatedly paused to collect himself as he thanked those who supported him in his time in public office.

While thanking those who attended his homecoming at the outset of his remarks, Pence’s voice quivered as he told the crowd, “It is great to be back home again.”

Pence, who was taken to Indiana directly from Wednesday’s inauguration, went on to congratulate President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their swearing-in before turning his attention to former President Donald Trump.

Pence’s relationship with Trump soured in recent months, with issues coming to a head during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

For his part, Pence faced considerable pushback from Trump for declining to challenge certain swing-state electoral votes to turn the election in their favor in his capacity as president of the Senate.

