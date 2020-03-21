Breitbart:

While the Turkish government has closed its border to Greece due to the Coronavirus, migrants are still attempting to storm the border using improvised ladders.

Footage of the migrants along the Greek border near the Evros river showed them building makeshift ladders using tree trunks and tree branches in order to scale the Greek border fence, which has largely kept out the large numbers of migrants who have assembled in the area.

What is going on here?

Are they building a battering ram?#IStandWithGreece#Greece_under_attack pic.twitter.com/aBmtiZSKIO — The Duke (@john_wayne_gr) March 18, 2020

The video footage of the migrants circulating on social media was sourced to a report by Greek media outlet Proto Thema, which in turn stated that Turkish media had first published the recordings.

The paper added that the attempts by the migrants to cross the border near Kastanias were not successful as Greek border officials, supported by the European Union border agency Frontex, were able to repel them.

