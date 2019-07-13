BREITBART:

The incident took place on Friday afternoon and saw the protesters chant various slogans demanding that the government of French president Emmanuel Macron acquiesce to their demands, BFMTV reports.

Les #GiletsNoirs occupent le #Pantheon !! APPEL AU RASSEMBLEMENT MASSIF DEVANT ! Papiers et Liberté pour toutes et tous !!! On veut un RDV avec le 1er Ministre Edouard Philippe ! Live FB https://t.co/qhIU63GTzr pic.twitter.com/I6YgGoWeG6 — La Chapelle Debout ! (@chapelledebout) July 12, 2019

The group La Chapelle Debout! took to Twitter to take responsibility for the incident and demanded a meeting with French prime minister Edouard Philippe, writing, “papers and freedom for all!”

The group also released a nearly two and a half hour video of the incident on their Facebook page.