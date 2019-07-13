BREITBART:
The incident took place on Friday afternoon and saw the protesters chant various slogans demanding that the government of French president Emmanuel Macron acquiesce to their demands, BFMTV reports.
Les #GiletsNoirs occupent le #Pantheon !!
APPEL AU RASSEMBLEMENT MASSIF DEVANT !
Papiers et Liberté pour toutes et tous !!!
On veut un RDV avec le 1er Ministre Edouard Philippe !
Live FB
— La Chapelle Debout ! (@chapelledebout) July 12, 2019
The group La Chapelle Debout! took to Twitter to take responsibility for the incident and demanded a meeting with French prime minister Edouard Philippe, writing, “papers and freedom for all!”
The group also released a nearly two and a half hour video of the incident on their Facebook page.