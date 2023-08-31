WATCH: Mexican Smuggler Fights TxDPS Trooper During Pursuit, Bailout at Rio Grande

𝐒𝐦𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐌𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐜𝐨 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐬 𝐃𝐏𝐒 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫: @TxDPS pursued a human smuggler in Sullivan City #RGV who attempted to flee on foot towards Mexico. Troopers & @TXMilitary arrested the smuggler at the edge of the Rio Grande after a brief struggle.… pic.twitter.com/WZcyvc3GJ4 — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) August 30, 2023

A Mexican illegal alien is facing a slew of charges following a human smuggling bust that led to a high-speed pursuit, bailout, and brawl at the Rio Grande, authorities say. The incident unfolded on Tuesday in Hidalgo County, Texas. A Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDPS) trooper attempted to pull over a suspicious pickup truck when the driver led him on a chase through residential neighborhoods. TxDPS has released footage from dash and body-worn cameras. “TxDPS pursued a human smuggler in Sullivan City RGV who attempted to flee on foot towards Mexico. Troopers & TX Military arrested the smuggler at the edge of the Rio Grande after a brief struggle. During the struggle, the smuggler kicked the trooper in the stomach,” TxDPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez explained on social media. “Jose Alvarez-Villa, an illegal immigrant from Mexico, faces state criminal charges for smuggling, evading, & assault on a public servant. 2 illegal immigrants made it back to Mexico & 1 illegal immigrant was referred to USBP.”