Fox13 News [Salt Lake City]:

SALT LAKE CITY — Washakie Renewable Energy CEO Jacob Kingston and other members of his family have struck plea deals with federal prosecutors.

Attorneys for members of the Kingston polygamous family confirmed to FOX 13 they quietly entered plea deals on Thursday.

Jacob Kingston pleaded guilty to 41 charges, including conspiracy to commit mail fraud, aiding/assistance in filing a false claim, money laundering and obstruction. He faces up to 30 years in federal prison when he is sentenced.

Court documents obtained by FOX 13 show Kingston admitted to filing false claims with the IRS for renewable fuel tax credits.