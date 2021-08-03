Breitbart:

Amid concerns that Lollapalooza would turn into a superspreader event, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) has defended the city’s decision to hold the annual music festival without a mask mandate while reiterating her demand for masks on all forms of public transportation.

At a press conference on Sunday, Lightfoot said 90 percent of Lollapalooza attendees had been vaccinated. She also noted that the event was outdoors and required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

“We spent a tremendous amount of time working with the ‘Lolla’ folks to make sure that we incentivize people to get vaccinated,” she said, according to CBS 2 Chicago.

Lollapalooza, which kicked off Thursday and ran through Sunday, was expected to draw more than 100,000 attendees. Video of one event that went viral showed an enormous crowd of fans packed together in what appeared to be Chicago’s Grant Park.

“Lollapalooza organizers are expecting 110,000 people a day for the four day music festival”pic.twitter.com/txZk5tRgsa — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 30, 2021

Will @chicagosmayor Lightfoot be blamed for approving a #COVID19 super-spreader event this weekend — @lollapalooza , three days of music euphoria with a huge, mask-less crowd? pic.twitter.com/zLXUs77vFb — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) August 1, 2021

