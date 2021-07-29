MediaIte:

House Republicans marched on the Senate on Thursday in protest of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) dictate that they wear face masks in their chamber — or face steep fines.

The rule for House members to wear a mask was technically imposed on Tuesday by the Capitol’s attending physician, Dr. Brian Monahan. Pelosi added the $500 fine for members who refuse to follow the guidance, and a $2,500 fine for each subsequent violation. Monahan didn’t advise the same approach for members of the Senate.

“For all House Office Buildings, the Hall of the House, and House Committee Meetings, wearing of a well-fitted, medical grade, filtration face mask is required when an individual is in an interior space and other individuals are present,” Monahan wrote in the guidance.

More at MediaIte